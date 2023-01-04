Our 10th year of providing meals for those in need was quite a success. Partnering with Cracker Barrel, we were able to provide meals for both the men and women of the Winchester Rescue Mission and the Laurel Center.
Over 100 meals were served in total, both on location and to go. Thanks to Jason, Kim, Kenny, and all the employees at Cracker Barrel. The food was delicious, as always, and was greatly appreciated. A Christmas dinner was provided to the Winchester Rescue Mission and the Laurel Center.
In addition to Cracker Barrel, a heartfelt thanks to Mary Beth Shaver and Mark Nixon for preparing two hams that were served along with the turkey. Thanks to Charlotte Vensoske, Barbara Combs, Carol Kiplinger, and Nancy Combs for serving the meals and to pastor Michael Evans for words of prayer and music during dinner.
I wish to give thanks to the following individuals/businesses for their contributions this year.
Much thanks to the following businesses for their donations:
· Contreras Racing Stables
· Washington Gas
· Northside Lanes Pro Shop
· Devona at Backseat Bar & Grill
· Delores at Outback Steakhouse
· Red Lobster management
· Texas Roadhouse
Thanks to the following individuals for financial donations:
· Steven and Jennifer Merritt
· Alice and Walter Shaver
· Debbie and David Garber
In closing, Bryan McFarland and I would like to wish everyone a safe, prosperous, and joyous 2023.
Sincerely,
Steve Shaver
Frederick County
