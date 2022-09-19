CCAP would like to thank our sponsors and our churches and the participating cyclists for making the Second Annual CCAP Benefit Bike Ride a huge success. CCAP was able to raise $11,650, which will help clients remain housed. The following is a list of sponsors and churches that enabled the wonderful success of this event. Please excuse us if CCAP has missed thanking you. There were so many groups that helped:
Blue Ridge Bicycles, Element Sports, The Winchester Wheelmen, Shenandoah Battlefield Association, Solenburger’s Hardware, Home Depot Distribution, Richard’s Fruit Market, Adams Nelson Group, Creekside Financial, Remax and The Waymire Team, Sportive Coaching Group, John B. Hayes Tobacco, Land O’ Lakes, Duncan Carlson at Subaru, Partner’s First Credit Union, The Nerenges and Alamo, Wilkens Shoes, Café Del Sol, Gunter Hensley, Dr. Tolley Dentistry, Bonnie Blue restaurant, Newtown Print and Mail, First Bank and Grand Rentals.
Grace Lutheran, Relief United Methodist, Market Street United Methodist, Burnt Factory United Methodist, Welltown United Methodist, Christ Episcopal, Bethel Lutheran Church, Macedonia United Methodist Church, Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, Our Savior Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian, Opequon Presbyterian Church.
Also, a final thanks to the individuals who gave up their precious Saturday to come and help with this event.
All of you made the day a success and all of the cyclists stated they loved the day and it was well organized with a lot of friendly volunteers.
Thanks,
Andrea Cosans
Executive director, CCAP
