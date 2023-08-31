CCAP had the most successful bike event ever! This success could not have happened without the support of this very generous community. CCAP would like to thank the following people, congregations, and sponsors who made this happen: Blue Ridge Bicycles, Element Sports, The Winchester Wheelmen, Virginia Housing Development Authority, Trex, Farrell's Home Comfort Services, Truist, Capstone Realty, CMA Subaru, The Espresso Bar, Blue Ridge Industries, F&M Bank, Animal Medical Center, First Bank, Les Veach and State Farm, Bank Of Clarke, Emmart Oil, Oakcrest Real Estate, Frederick Block and Stone, Pool and Spa Of NOVA, Grand Rentals, Valley Health and Wellness Center, New Town Print and Mail, Culligan, Shenandoah Battlefield Association, Walmart, Costco, Vibrissa, Solenbergers and the Alamo. I would also like to thank Limon Photography and Howard for jumping in last-minute and saving the day with photographic services. I would also like to thank the donors for our successful raffle. They included Breast and Body Works, Sage Herbal Consulting, DB Treasures, Vibrissa, and individual donors. Special thanks to the Home Depot cheerleading squad! The riders appreciate you! Finally, I would like to thank our tireless volunteers that came out from our congregations. There are too many individuals and congregations to name them all but without your support and help this would not have been the successful event that you made it. A big thanks to the cyclists. Thanks for coming out in the heat and riding. See you all next year!
Andrea Cosans
Executive director, CCAP
