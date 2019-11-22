On Saturday, Nov. 16, the "Turkeys for Sharing" Golf Tournament, in memory of Richard G. "Dickie" Dick, was held at Rock Harbor Golf Course in Winchester.
With the generosity of our players, our sponsors, and donations, 240 turkeys were purchased for the local Salvation Army to be distributed for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
We greatly appreciate all the support we received. This annual event will take place again next year, and we hope to have more teams, sponsors, and donors to contribute to this worthy cause.
