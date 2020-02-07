Since 1987 I have listened to Rush Limbaugh every day because he agrees with me. He says everything I think and believe with humor, candor (free of prejudice or malice) and truth.
Many thanks to President Trump for recognizing Rush’s efforts to protect the Republic of the United States of America and our freedoms by honoring him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
All of us: “deplorables, dittoheads and cultists” hope and pray for Rush’s full recovery.
