The Stonewall District Ruritans hosted their inaugural Veterans Luncheon this past Saturday for area veterans and their families.
The Ruritans are to be commended for all that they do in helping our local community with fellowship, good will, and community service.
This Veterans Luncheon will be a wonderful addition to what they already provide.
Thanks to all who worked so hard to accomplish this.
