Thanks to Brian Brehm for his excellent article, "Volunteers Critical to Community Service Agencies," in the April 19, 2022, Winchester Star.
Over the past several years I've watched the significant growth of the Winchester Rescue Mission and its positive impact on our neediest neighbors; specifically, over the past 12 months over 30 Mission residents transitioned to independent or semi-independent living.
Much of the credit goes to Brandan Thomas' exceptional leadership and to all of the great staff and volunteers. However, as this article points out, the true unsung hero of the Winchester Rescue Mission is Ms. Vicki Culbreth. In addition to being an outstanding fundraiser, Vicki is a compassionate and caring volunteer who is regarded by the residents as the "Mission Mom." Thanks to Vicki and all that she continues to do for the neediest in our community. She is a Treasure!
Partrick Kofalt
Winchester
