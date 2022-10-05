The Winchester Branch of the American Association of University Women has sponsored local candidates forums for over 20 years. This year’s forum on Oct. 1, was, by far, the most successful we’ve ever had. A large number of people worked to make Saturday morning’s event successful, and we felt it imperative to express our appreciation to at least a few.
We especially want to thank both candidates, Ben Cline and Jennifer Lewis, who set aside time in their busy schedules to travel to Winchester on a dreary day to participate in the forum and to stay afterwards to meet with attendees. Their respective campaign managers, Peri Price (with Ms. Lewis) and C. Tyler Adams (with Rep. Cline) spent a great deal of time with AAUW members fine-tuning details for the event.
Charles Herbaugh deserves special recognition for moderating the forum, as well as meeting with members beforehand to ensure a successful day.
The event would not have been possible without the use of the Handley Library and the assistance of John Huddy, director of the Handley Library System, and Todd Strader, library information services coordinator.
We also would like to thank The Winchester Star for their coverage of the event, as well as each and every person who attended for their interest and participation.
Because of such great cooperation, the AAUW looks forward to sponsoring similar events in the future.
Patricia J. Kadel
President, Winchester Branch of the American Association of Women
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.