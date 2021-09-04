I would like to send a letter of thanks to everyone who helped me after I had a seizure-induced car accident on Tuesday.
Thank you to the gentlemen who asked if I was okay and then called 911 to get the nurses and physicians at Winchester Med Center.
Thank you also to the the lady whose fence I smashed through.
Thank you all very much.
Travis Carr
Stephens City
