Thanks Winchester Book Gallery
I would like to express my deep appreciation to Winchester Book Gallery for the services that they provide and the opportunities that they give to readers and writers. On Saturday, Feb. 13, there will be some sage words of advice given to those in listening range. Find out how avoiding angry alligators can change your life.
Dianne Wright Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.