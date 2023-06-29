In the June 27 edition of The Winchester Star, it was nice to see the article of Senator Tim Kaine visiting the Winchester Regional Airport to witness the improvements to the airport from funding received under the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act. This economic development is great for Frederick County and Winchester, providing many good paying jobs and infrastructure development.
Our congressman for the 6th District, Ben Cline, voted no on this legislation. It seems he is not interested in working to bring jobs to Frederick County and Winchester. Something to think about when voting for our next congressional representative.
John Thomson
Frederick County
