The news has been full lately of stories about parents at school board meetings acting badly — shouting down speakers, booing, disrupting, hurling threats, insults, profanity, and generally defying rules of decorum and good manners.
Someday, one of their kids is going to ask them for something, maybe the car key, and the parents will say "no." So the kid will go into a fit, stomp his feet, shout curses, insults, threats, and snatch the key and drive away.
And mom and dad will look at each other — bewildered, indignant — and say, "Now where did he learn to act that way!"
Roger Kalin
Winchester
