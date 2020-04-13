Dear friends and neighbors, I humbly beg of you to please follow the guidelines offered by the medical experts. If you don't want to wear a mask and gloves when you're out in public, then please STAY AT HOME! We senior citizens are in the high-risk group most susceptible to being infected by COVID-19. At least pretend you care about us. This is not a matter of surrendering your freedoms. It's a matter of life and death for us and your loved ones who are seniors also. We almost completely wiped out polio because all children were required to be vaccinated prior to ever settling foot in a classroom. That worked until a few decided that it caused autism with no medical evidence to back it up. The only way to beat this pandemic is for EVERYONE to act as if we ALL have it already. Let's make this part of the country a model for the rest to follow. The bug stops HERE! We can do it, only if everyone gets on board.
Cleatus Bell Jr.
Frederick County
(0) comments
