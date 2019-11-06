The Winchester City Council has approved up to $3.1 million in tax rebates over a 10-year period to assist a developer who is proposing a $35.5 million project. The project will consist of 165 apartments, plus a 180-space parking deck along North Cameron Street.
The Winchester Parking Authority had been approached by Scott Rosenfeld requesting a rent increase on a property that he had recently purchased which has 31 city-metered parking spaces. The Authority also discussed the possible need for a fifth parking deck to provide parking for the south end of the Loudoun Street Mall. A new parking deck would cost between $13,000 and $20,000 per parking space.
So over 10 years, the city would pay Mr. Rosenfeld $5,810 for each parking space while the city rebates taxes to the new development of $17,222 per parking space. How does this compare to the cost for a new parking deck?
At a rate of 3%, the interest would range from $3,900 to $6,000 per space over 10 years. Based on that, it seems that Mr. Rosenfeld’s ask is not so high.
Overall, it seems in the short run that it would seem to behoove the Parking Authority to negotiate with Mr. Rosenfeld until they have a better option.
