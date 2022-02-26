At the west end of Jefferson Street there is a 20-acre tract of open space that is part of the site of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. In the draft update of the comprehensive plan, the city proposes to change the designation of the 20-acre tract to Neighborhood Revitalization/Infill.
The city itself defines this term to mean those areas where, “Problems of vacancy, blight, crime, and isolation hurt a neighborhood’s prospects and pride. So the vision for Winchester in these areas focuses on the opportunities created by vacant buildings and low property values.” Amazingly, there is not a single building on the 20-acre tract, which consists of grassland and forest.
The City’s proposed designation for the property would justify the wishes of some city officials to rezone the property to allow housing development with smaller lots than it is already zoned and squeeze in more houses.
Present zoning on the 20-acre tract is consistent with the adjacent Williamsburg Heights neighborhood and needs no change.
If housing development is fated to occur, it is deceptive, at best, to encourage a development that purports to solve blight as described in the City’s definition of “Neighborhood Revitalization and Infill."
I respectfully request the City Council to keep the current land use designation of “Civic/Institutional or Park” for the 20-acre portion of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley at the west end of Jefferson Street.
Kay Robertson
Winchester
