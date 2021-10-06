We are eager to memorialize and commemorate Civil War battles and battlefields via reenactments and battlefield preservation, but the efforts to tear down statues of individuals who fought in that war continue. The hypocrisy is sadly evident.
Ed Grainger
Stephens City
(6) comments
So when does the statue go up commemorating Jan 6 traitors?
I'm not sure who "we" is in this letter, but it is possible to remember Civil War battles without glorifying traitors with statues.
The irony of craven political electees genuflecting to the radicalized mob over statues memorializing heroic American leadership, is a testament to America's descension.
What hypocrisy? Take down the statues of those who fought against the United States. Stop “playing” war. While appropriate in history books, continuing to reenact a sad and tragic war is childish.
Another liberal telling people what to do. It's the only thing you all are good at.
They fought because they were attacked by the United States. How about telling all indigenous peoples who were conquered by the U.S. not to promote their heritages?
Also tell living history organizations to stop Revolutionary War reenactments as well.
