We are eager to memorialize and commemorate Civil War battles and battlefields via reenactments and battlefield preservation, but the efforts to tear down statues of individuals who fought in that war continue. The hypocrisy is sadly evident.

Ed Grainger

Stephens City

(6) comments

Spock Here
Spock Here

So when does the statue go up commemorating Jan 6 traitors?

Report Add Reply
Catherine Giovannoni
Catherine Giovannoni

I'm not sure who "we" is in this letter, but it is possible to remember Civil War battles without glorifying traitors with statues.

Report Add Reply
Old Western Man
Old Western Man

The irony of craven political electees genuflecting to the radicalized mob over statues memorializing heroic American leadership, is a testament to America's descension.

Report Add Reply
Blackhorsegirl
Blackhorsegirl

What hypocrisy? Take down the statues of those who fought against the United States. Stop “playing” war. While appropriate in history books, continuing to reenact a sad and tragic war is childish.

Report Add Reply
Mr Incredible
Mr Incredible

Another liberal telling people what to do. It's the only thing you all are good at.

Report Add Reply
jps320161
jps320161

They fought because they were attacked by the United States. How about telling all indigenous peoples who were conquered by the U.S. not to promote their heritages?

Also tell living history organizations to stop Revolutionary War reenactments as well.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.