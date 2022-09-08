How do you describe a feeling in writing? Hundreds of homes in Winchester woke up with a last week that is hard to put into words.
The power was knocked out off of Greenwood Road Tuesday around 3 p.m. Hundreds of residents were affected. We did the same thing we always do when we lose power. We waited. It won’t be long. Not this time. When the pictures started circulating on social media, we all knew this was going to be a while.
The heroes started coming, arriving in droves. These brave men and women go out in the storms and the rain to work in the aftermath of devastation and restore power to people they will never meet. Residents with no power who can’t leave their homes, who rely on their medical devices that are now running out of battery power, who work from home, who now don’t have conditioned air, or the ability to cook food, and who, like many of us, take for granted the power that is afforded to us, as a privilege, not a right.
Grateful is waking up in the middle of the night to the lights on, the TV loud, the A/C on during a hot summer night, knowing the hero linemen from Winchester and other towns came together, worked all night, and restored power to a group of Winchester residents who want to thank them, whole heartily, for their hard work and dedication.
Dan Argiro
Frederick County
