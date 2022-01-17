I would like to respond to the two letters to the editor that appeared in the Jan. 15 edition of The Winchester Star postulating the idea that the recent Supreme Court decision on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate was hypocritical and inconsistent with its likely future decision overturning Roe vs. Wade.
First and foremost, it is a fact that each and every abortion directly and absolutely kills a baby. Each and every decision not to be vaccinated does not lead to the killing of another human being. Any damage that might be done by the unvaccinated is potential, up for debate, and certainly not on the same level as the direct killing of another person.
I also think it was grossly unfair to state, as one of the letter writers did, that those of us who support overturning Roe vs. Wade and choose to be unvaccinated, “truly do not care that their decision not to be vaccinated can cause endless suffering and death of their family member, friends and neighbors.” It might be good for him to get to know some of us.
Joanne Seale
Frederick County
