The easy part and the hard part
We’re in a global pandemic, but I’m not terrified by this. Why? Because if I follow public health recommendations — wash my hands, socially distance, wear a mask — I’ve taken control of my health and future.
You know what does terrify me? The behavior of Donald Trump, who acts like a petulant child as he grapples with the fact that he lost the 2020 presidential election. He rashly fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Department of Homeland Security cyber chief Christopher Krebs. He perpetuates lies about the validity of the election. He refuses to cooperate with his elected successor on the orderly transition of the presidency. All of this puts our great nation in great jeopardy.
Our enemies are enjoying this “reality show” as Americans are duped into believing that the elections were somehow rigged.
I’m afraid for my country when what was creepy, unbelievable, over-the-top stuff of fiction has become reality. Everyone, please, wash your hands, socially distance and wear a mask in public at all times. That’s the easy stuff.
The hard part will be living for the next two months with a delusional lame-duck president who is determined to set aflame everyone and anything that he believes is disloyal to him.
Alix Cooper
Frederick County
(4) comments
Joe Walsh: "He won’t ever stop lying about the election. He won’t ever concede. He won’t ever say Biden won. He won’t ever stop attacking our democracy. He won’t ever do the right thing. He won’t ever act in the country’s interests. And he owns you Republicans. He owns you."
the deplorable tRump is the king of the cult republiclans.... a worse human being than tRump can not be found
Translation - Borderline pedophilia ON CAMERA is a-okay by lesLie. Feel free to explain why only "the virtuous" candidate could do something so disgusting and receive nothing but praise from you and yours... or just ignore the whole issue and insult away... [rolleyes]
[thumbup]
