I think they should have a law on how long you can have a political sign on your premises. Family members [are] getting upset every time they pass a Trump sign and comment about it. The election is over, so let's remove the signs and keep the conversations more enjoyable. Keep America looking great and not trashy.
Lee Willey
Winchester
(3) comments
I don't find those antique signs offensive. I find them very amusing and sad at the same time.
Unfortunately, One and Only, those who continue to display Trump election signs-their right-believe Trump to be the legal president and the election was stolen by fraudulent means.
Yes, we know they need mental health attention but their fantasy world of lies and conspiracies is very real to them.
I would suggest to Mr. Willey that if family members get upset over these signs, you have conversations about democracy, the Constitution, and the precious right to vote.
I wouldn’t recommend approaching these people. They could be dangerous.
While yes, the Trump trash signs are obnoxious, we have to resist the effort to make laws concerning private property rights. If nothing else, reach out to the people displaying them this far after the fact. They may be in distress or at least in need of professional attention
