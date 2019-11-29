Our brand new city fire chief was put on paid administrative leave based on a personnel matter. I get really tired of city managers hiding behind "personnel matter" when it comes to dealing with employees who are being paid by my taxes.
So, City Manager, how about being transparent and honest with Winchester residents and explain to us why you are giving the fire chief a vacation on our tax dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.