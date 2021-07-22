On July 29, 2021 a federal judge sentenced felon Paul Hodgkins of Florida to eight months in federal prison for his part in the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building. Hodgkins, like many of the moronic participants, helped insure he would be successfully prosecuted by taking selfies during his treasonous foray in the Capitol building.
During his sentencing he expressed contrition and informed the judge that he now realizes his involvement in the riot was foolish, that the election was not stolen, that he no longer believes Trump’s claims, and acknowledges Biden is the legitimate president. Obviously this clown does not have a backbone of steel! One would be excused for speculating that if he was asked if the world is round he would agree even though he undoubtedly thinks it is flat.
One thing is certain: History will undoubtedly demonstrate that this noisome individual was the first in a long line of morons to cop a plea to save themselves from serving a long prison term. So much for misplaced adoration of tyrants.
Michael Rea is a resident of Winchester.
(5) comments
Lock him up!
I thought only Antifa folks were there??
I believe, Mr. Spock, that the reality of life is settling in for these folks. The “go to jail” part will not be on a board game but in real life and it will be painful.
Long prison sentences are a burden to the tax payer. I want them to be charged with felonies, have a record, and lose rights. A few months behind bars eating reconstituted powdered eggs will be called “reality.”
But he was charged with a felony. He will now understand what it’s like to really lose rights. For most civilians, 8 months would be a long time in prison.
Eight months is not long enough …. For traitors.
