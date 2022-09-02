The greatest ‘con man’ of all time
History will speak to the Trump Cult, how easily they were all gaslit, manipulated, and lied to. These gullible violent terrorists who broke into our beautiful Capitol and spread their feces inside continue to embrace the daily lies. History will tell how they embraced the most flawed, corrupt leader in cult history. The most successful corrupt liar and con man ever.
They rallied around grievance, and culture, railed against their own best interests, and believed an obvious con about a stolen election.
But the true disaster was the normalization of an absolute madman.
Karen Lee Frederick County
