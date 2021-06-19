This Sunday is an important day that has been neglected by our family and many others. Although we cannot thank him personally, we can honor him for the man he was, Paul B. DeHaven. When our father was three years old, his mother died and his father continued to take care of him alone until he remarried. He taught his son important things he needed to know for a happy future. We were blessed to have a father who taught us by example and helped with everything and everyone, family, friends and strangers. He always had time for others and was interested, supportive, kind and loving.
Please give all fathers kindness and wisdom to influence their children and future generations. The greatest gift I ever had came from Heaven, I call him Dad. The children and grandchildren of Paul B. DeHaven.
