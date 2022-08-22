Louisiana has just passed a strict anti-abortion law, but the mayor of New Orleans is refusing to enforce it.
So in order to force the New Orleans mayor and council to comply with the new state anti-abortion law and save the lives of the unborn, state Republican leaders have blocked funding for a New Orleans power station designed to save the lives of the already born by combating flooding in an area ravaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Since future New Orleans floods could also drown pregnant women along with others because that power station hadn't been funded, wouldn't that also make those same Republican leaders just as guilty of intentionally killing the unborn? Or is there an exception written into to the new state law that permits intentionally drowning anyone in the vicinity of the scofflaws so long as there is a probability that the majority of the victims support the opposing party?
Bruce Hahn
Winchester
