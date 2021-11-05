Now that emotions from the election are settling down and we are returning to our normal routines, I want to thank everyone who helped and supported my campaign. I was overwhelmed by the volunteers who worked so hard giving so many hours of their time and by those who financially donated generously to make my campaign possible.
We knew from the beginning winning the seat would be an uphill battle as the odds were against us, but we chose to try, and we worked very diligently to provide a needed choice to those who were disappointed with their current representation. Regardless of the odds, we Democrats will diminish our credibility should we choose only to complain without offering viable and credible alternatives on the ballot. It is simple, in a democracy we need choice.
I congratulate the new administration and hope that each elected official will remember to represent all Virginians and not solely those of their particular political party, and I hope they will strive to treat all people fairly, justly, and equally. Further, may important and pressing issues such as climate change and protecting all constitutional rights remain high on the agenda.
Thank you again to the many wonderful volunteers and for the opportunity to represent the Democratic Party on the ballot. I will always be grateful for your confidence in me.
Best of luck to the newly elected.
Delmara “Deetzie” Bayliss
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.