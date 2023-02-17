Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy and windy after some morning rain. Morning high of 59F with temps falling sharply to near 40. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.