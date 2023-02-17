Helping Ukraine win this war with Russia is not only the right thing to do, but strategically, and economically, it may be one of the most intelligent steps the United States can take.
Remember this, between Sept. 1, 1939, and June 22, 1941, Germany invaded Poland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Greece, Yugoslavia, and the Soviet Union.
Dec. 7, 1941, although talking peace, Japan made a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, destroying most of the American fleet, and killing or injuring approximately 3,000 naval and military personnel.
A bully attacks the weak, his strategy is to divide and conquer, he has an insatiable thirst for power.
A bully cannot be trusted, as long as he is in command, no one is safe.
Aid to Ukraine is not just charity, it is self preservation.
Rachel Donald
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.