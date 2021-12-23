The mayor is right about nixed development
The mayor made the correct call in saying that we should have allowed for The Preserve at Meadow Branch, contrary to the Dec. 22 Open Forum, “The mayor says let them eat cake,” submitted by Mr. Gonzalez.
Mr. Gonzalez seemed to omit some key points as to why The Preserves should have been granted. First and foremost, the area is already approved for 79 homes. This proposal was for 74 homes. Seems like less environmental impact to me.
Second, the traffic created by these 74 homes would have been less than half of the traffic created by 79 homes that are not age restricted. Seems like a win to me in terms of quality of life for surrounding residents.
Finally, the residents put no additional burden on the school system. Again, this seems like a win to me. I viewed this project as a win-win given that the area is already approved for more homes than the PUD requested.
It takes courage to vote for something even though a vocal minority is against something. A good public servant is trying to serve the entire constituency. Am I missing something?
Charles Curtis Winchester
