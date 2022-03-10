I am writing in response to the article titled “Authorities: Noose found at Loudoun County high school,” published in The Winchester Star on March 9. Coming from Winchester, it shocks me to see that something like this is going on in a high school so close to me.
I really believe that the history of the lynchings in Loudoun County was a very important aspect of this situation. Including the history of Orion Anderson within this article really hits close to the problem that this situation entails for Independence High School. With Anderson's lynching happening so close to the school, it is obvious that the person who hung this noose on the high school's campus knew this history. Since the noose was discovered a day before the passing of the Emmet Till Antilynching Act, it is clear that this is some sort of retaliation, which is disgusting.
Being 2022, people should realize that things such as the act being passed by the U.S. Senate are done for a reason and are actually long overdue.
I really enjoy the way that the history in Loudoun County was related to this event throughout this article to really bring light to the people of Winchester that this is an actual issue within our area.
Destiny Twyman
Cross Junction
