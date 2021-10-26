The description of The Preserve at Meadow Branch planning commission meeting in the Oct. 21 article, "Panel supports rezoning for age-restricted subdivision," addressed public concerns, including saving trees for wildlife.
I am a master naturalist and love wildlife too, However, the Preserve property contains massive Alanthus (invasive Trees of Heaven) that are hosts to the invasive Spotted Lantern Flys (SLFs). This fall, our neighborhood, which borders the Preserve, has removed numerous Alanthus. The USDA also began spraying our trees last year, but this is a mere stopgap.
They are climbing (like somber gray soldiers marching to their death) upward our maples, willows, other trees, bushes, and some houses — each depositing between 30-50 eggs for next year’s offspring before they die. Their “honey dew,” or feces, falls like rain, blackening bushes below. If it falls on cars or houses under a maple, it is difficult to remove. It attracts bees who return to their hives, giving the honey an off taste.
If the Alanthus trees on the Preserve property are not removed (see the University of Pennsylvania's for guidance), they will invade the new development’s trees and continue into the MSV property (where they have been treating Alanthus for the past 3 years). SLFs are also destructive to orchards, vineyards and nurseries. Contact your local Extension Service for more information or visit extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly (best site for addressing treatment) and ext.vt.edu/agriculture/commercial-horticulture/spotted-lanternfly.html.
Brenda Chapin
Winchester
