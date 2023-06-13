Donald Trump’s indictment is not the same as Hillary Clinton's emails, or Joe Biden's and Mike Pence's documents.
Clinton made a poor choice by using her personal server for government emails. She cooperated with the Department of Justice and no huge breaches were found.
Biden and Pence inadvertently had a handful of documents in their possession that they should not have had. They cooperated and even invited further searches to make sure they were all found. They were returned immediately.
Trump willfully took boxes and boxes of documents that he knew he was not allowed to have. Had he returned them, he would be treated the same as others in documents cases.
Instead, he moved them around, lied about returning them, and kept them totally unsecured in a social club where powerful people freely wander around.
Trump’s big, rigged election lie worked and most Republicans choose to believe that the last election was stolen even after the 60 court cases, many recounts, and the conclusion of the company he hired to find election fraud could find none. This lie has been repeated so often that people just believe it with absolutely no evidence.
Now, Trump has the new "big lie” to spread, and he has the help of right-wing media and almost all Republican representatives. This indictment is not politically motivated but motivated by Trump’s criminal behavior and at the risk of our national security.
Next step, an authoritarian government where the supreme leader cannot be questioned or held accountable. The Emperor has no clothes.
Wendy Werner
Winchester
