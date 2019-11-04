As Election Day fast approaches, we dedicated voters will venture out to cast our vote for Frederick County Sheriff. This is serious business, folks, and making an informed decision might just save a life, maybe even yours. It means making a choice of who can lead, who has the know-how, who has the Christian and family values needed to make and keep Frederick County safe.
After learning more about Allen Sibert, the choice was clear. He has unmatched experience. His love of God and his faith in humanity is truly inspiring. Mr. Sibert has the knowledge and experience to prioritize the department’s budget, by not spending your hard-earned tax dollars frivolously.He stands ready to take control of the local growing opioid epidemic.
He will always support his fellow law enforcement officers. He is a strong supporter of the right to keep and bear arms.
Allen Sibert is a community supporter all the time, not just during election time.With all the instability of today’s world, Frederick County would be blessed to have Allen Sibert as sheriff. So please join me and cast your vote Tuesday for the only Republican seeking the office of Frederick County sheriff, Allen Sibert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.