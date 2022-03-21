The right is wrong on Russia
“It’s an ill wind that blows no one any good.” We are all familiar with that old English proverb. Never was the saying more applicable than in the context of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Republican Party is simply beside itself with joy, anticipating some real or imagined misstep by President Biden that will lead to war with Russia. They loudly proclaim that the president is solely responsible for Russia’s aggression. They scream bloody murder about President Biden’s allegedly timid response to Putin’s aggression, while at the same time predicting that he will inevitably go too far and we will end up in a nuclear war. The right would love nothing more than to see the U.S. go toe to toe with Russia on Biden’s watch. At the same time, you have prominent Republicans like Tucker Carlson and Mike Pompeo heaping praise on Putin for being such a savvy dude.
My, my what has become of the right to have devolved into this mess?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.