As a 40-plus year subscriber to The Star, I have read very many un-intelligent letters to the editor (mostly in the last five years) but a letter in Monday's edition by Andrew White titled "Time for full-fledged war" was definitely the worst.
In his letter, Mr. White urges the U.S. administration to disregard all the intelligence and military experts of both ourselves and our NATO allies to launch military actions against Russia in Ukraine. Such actions would have a very high probability to push a highly-irrational President Putin into a civilization-ending nuclear conflagration.
Unlike the three nuclear NATO countries (U.S., France, England), it is widely felt there are no "fail safe" safeguards in Russia to stop Putin should he unilaterally decide to use his nuclear arsenal. The leaders of the NATO nations realize that this situation is possibly the most serious potential threat in our lifetimes and are acting justifiably prudent and cautious. "Might" and "power" have no role in these decisions.
The whole world is watching in horror to what is happening in Ukraine and I believe we, our NATO allies and countries throughout the world, are trying all conceivable diplomatic means to stop it.
We Americans know through wars like Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, etc., that simply throwing military might and money at complex problems hasn't ever worked.
I'm proud we have an intelligent and experienced administration guiding us in these very dark times.
Dave Shore
Winchester
