The editing of my Sept. 9 Open Forum, "Youngkin's 'elephant in the womb,'" left some readers with the impression I was imaginative enough to have come up with such a clever phrase. If the editor had printed my article as submitted, its source would have been made clear, and I would have been spared the embarrassment of explaining it was not original to me.
While watching a Texas protest rally on television, I saw a sign being carried by a protester that read, "WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THE ELEPHANT IN THE WOMB." This was at the time Glenn Youngkin was caught rationalizing why he couldn't do just that. So I used the quote, along with credit where it came from, as a preface to my Open Forum. For some reason the editor chose to edit it out.
Donald Sears
Frederick County
Actually, Mr. Sears, I thought your forum essay had been taken down permanently. Glad to see it there.
