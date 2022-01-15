Interesting, isn’t it? The Supreme Court blocks the Biden administration’s workplace vaccine mandate for large businesses, evidently buying into the idea that American workers have a right to “choose” what to do with their bodies and decline the COVID-19 vaccine. COVID has caused tremendous physical harm to millions of people across the world and has killed indiscriminately. Still, the Supreme Court believes in individual choice, and in this case, the “right” to infect, harm and potentially kill others.
So, if it’s that important to give U.S. workers the domain over their bodies, why are women in Texas being forced to bear babies they don’t want? The Supreme Court is supposedly “pro-life.” But how is allowing disease and death to circulate in the workplace a “pro-life” stance?
Even more importantly, how can Justice Amy Coney-Barrett suggest publicly that the Supreme Court isn’t partisan and political? Hypocrisy, anyone?
Teri Merrill
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.