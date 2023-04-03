As you may recall, Envigo RMS made news last year when it surrendered more than 4,000 beagles from its Cumberland, Virginia, breeding and research facility after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) took legal action against them. If the DOJ had not stepped in, these dogs would still be suffering.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the agency responsible for enforcing the laws protecting animals in commercial facilities, documented years or horrific mistreatment of dogs at Envigo, but did nothing to stop the abuse.
A Reuters expose' has revealed that when a USDA team leader supervising an investigation at Envigo wrote an inspection report that pushed for increased enforcement measures, she was removed from her post. Worse yet, other inspectors were tasked with redacting her 107-page report and cutting it down to only 22 pages.
The USDA's flagrant duplicity is appalling and upsetting. Unfortunately, it is nothing new, but the level of apathy and disregard from a taxpayer funded, government agency cannot be tolerated. This is why non-partisan animal advocates have introduced Goldie's Act.
Goldie's Act (named after a golden retriever who died in a USDA licensed facility after years of documented abuse) is critical legislation that would ensure the USDA does its job to protect dogs in federally licensed facilities. I urge my Federl Representative Ben Cline to call for USDA reform and to cosponsor and pass Goldie's Act as part of the 2023 Farm Bill to protect vulnerable dogs and puppies.
Robin Lynch
Lake Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.