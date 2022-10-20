I recently read two letters in The Winchester Star supporting two different candidates for Winchester City Council. Both authors of these letters broke the rules. On March 31, 2020, Winchester City Council passed a resolution on the Winchester Common Council Standards of Decorum. In this resolution the endorsement of candidates is specifically covered. By using their title of mayor and vice mayor of the city of Winchester, both authors violated their oath of office. By using their titles they imply that they were representing the city in an official capacity. Winchester City Council needs to hold both the mayor and the vice mayor accountable for this violation.
Rick Brown
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.