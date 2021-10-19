Residents of the Stonewall District are extremely lucky to have Theo Theologis running for the Stonewall seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. Theo has been a big advocate for the community and has invested not only his time, but also his own money, to advocate for us.
Few people understand our community’s needs like Theo Theologis. Every day he is out there working throughout the county and the Stonewall district and experiences first-hand the challenges our area is facing. Roads in desperate need of paving, streets suffering from speeding, neighborhoods without internet access, vacant shopping centers — Theo sees it all every day. Not only does he see the issues we are facing today, but he has the foresight to predict future challenges and take the action needed.
Theo’s commitment to the community shows. He is a sponsor of Blue Ridge United and makes a concerted effort to help our local businesses. He has promoted several local businesses through blog articles and mailings. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Theo reached out to local organizations and offered to do free 3D virtual tours for any small business that was interested.
The Stonewall District can benefit tremendously from a proactive and hands-on supervisor, someone who is willing to roll up his sleeves and make a difference.
On Nov. 2 vote for Theo Theologis!
Jessica Campilango
Stephenson
