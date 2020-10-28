Brian Daly's attempt to support the idea that the U.S. has handled the pandemic better than Canada deserves an "F" for effort. First of all, he states population density in the meaningless "people per kilometer," which should be "people per square kilometer." He was in such a hurry to find data to fit his incorrect thesis that he misstated the statistic that he was cherry picking.
More importantly, among 150 countries reporting, the U.S. currently ranks 1st in overall deaths during the pandemic and 9th in deaths per million inhabitants. At the same time, the U.S. is a relatively "sparsely populated" country that ranks 145th out of 195 countries in the world in population density. Population density is a factor in disease spread, but the fact remains that a comparison of death rates vs. population densities simply turns out to be yet another way of demonstrating how poorly the U.S. has controlled the pandemic. Moreover, North Dakota has a population density of 4 people per square kilometer and is currently leading the national surge. Mr. Daly's theory that the U.S. failure to control the pandemic is due higher population density is blown out of the water. Blame the president, sir, and his horrific failure to lead and inspire his faithful cultist followers to adhere to basic sanitary public health guidelines.
