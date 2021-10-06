There are three seats up for election for the FCPS School Board. In a district that serves nearly 14,000 students from varying backgrounds, we need to elect leaders whose focus is our children. Education is not a red or blue issue, it is a community issue.
There are many candidates running on very politically charged topics. While these topics make great news headlines, the reality is that these decisions are a very minor portion of the overall job. School boards are taxed with making tough decisions about budgets and balancing the needs of different divisions in the district; reviewing policies to ensure they adhere to state laws and help enhance the learning atmosphere; overseeing capital projects; reviewing and awarding bids on everything from buses to fire alarms to milk contracts; and many other mundane, but critically important tasks required to run a district.
As a former school board member in another community where I served with both Democrats and Republicans, I fully understand what faces the next new board members at FCPS. I know that someone who is running on a politically charged agenda is not the right candidate to help run a district. We need school board members who are running because they truly care about all children in the district and are willing to put in the time and effort to do a good job.
I have done my research and I fully support Ellen White, Eric Reifinger and John Lamanna for the Frederick County School Board.
Jodi Yeggy
Winchester
(5) comments
Speaking of politics in education, just this week joe biden was instructed by his handlers to tell the DoJ to look into investigating parents that have views opposite of those of the local school boards. And Terry McAuliffe said parents shouldn't be telling school boards what to teach, ostensibly because the state knows best what your kids should learn. Do these candidates support these positions? I think that question needs to asked AND answered by each of them.
[thumbup]
Hmm, a paragraph of reasons to not choose a candidate for "controversial" political positions concluded by endorsements of candidates who have staked out controversial political positions, then self-legitimized with an assertion of the superiority of your "researched" opinion. How compelling. [rolleyes]
"Education is not a red or blue issue, it is a community issue..."
And yet those candidates support an agenda that is anything but transparent. Sorry for your ignorance and/or willful duplicity, but it's funny how ANGRY Pr0g-Leftists get when folks don't buy into their narrative...
Like Miles Adkins? His agenda is well known.
