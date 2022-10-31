My mind connected two articles in The Star. The first was "Biden signs international climate deal on refrigerants" — explaining an agreement approved by 50 Democrats plus 19 Republicans in the Senate to phase out the production of extremely powerful climate chemicals used in refrigeration. The second was "Fishermen face shutdowns as warming hurts species" explaining that several American fisheries are failing, with warming water an important factor in the process.
The message here is that climate change is inflicting damage on American jobs, and that our federal legislators are starting to wake up and address the climate pollutants that drive the process. We are taking a few stumbling steps now, and later we will fully awaken and try to lead the world to climate survival. It is very late, too late to bring back those disappearing fisheries. But there is still time to save ourselves.
Chris Wiegard
Chester
