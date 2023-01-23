The Jan. 20 Open Forum, "A message to Ben Cline regarding the debt ceiling," was an interesting commentary on the country's long-standing financial (mis)management.
I certainly agree with the writer's concluding points that "Congress and the White House should focus on real budgetary action every year." The last year that all 12 individual federal appropriations bills were enacted prior to the start of the fiscal year was 1997, 26 years ago. Running the federal government by frantically passing massive continuing resolutions like the recent $1.7 trillion pork-filled omnibus disaster is an ongoing fiasco even worse than the issue of whether or not to increase the debt limit.
But perhaps the most revealing statement in the commentary was in the penultimate paragraph. The author says that "given the massive size of America, and the massive amount of what we expect the federal government to do, the debt ceiling no longer has a place in a functioning society." That, my friends, is the problem in a nutshell. The federal government has become far too "massive," and we expect it to do far too many things. Government revenues increase every year, but there's never enough revenue to pay for the "massive" spending our representatives enact. We are nearly $32 trillion in debt as a nation, and no one has a plan to fix that issue.
Phil Kelly
Lake Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.