Clarke County really got it right in COVID-19 vaccine delivery this time. The location was moved from the Boyce fire department to Clarke County High School in Berryville. It is a perfect execution on vaccine delivery. They give you a number as you drive in, and then you park your car, staying in the car until they call your number. They announce numbers on an intercom system, plus they have people walking the parking lot looking for numbers. You then either walk into the school to get the vaccine or you can drive to parking near the door and they come to your car to give the vaccine while in your car. I can't think of a better way to deliver vaccines, it was perfect!
Tom Park
White Post
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.