As a genuinely concerned citizen, I am compelled to speak out in support of long overdue cultural change needed in our country. We must act decisively to correct the pervasive injustices and inequalities that are diminishing our democracy. Racial discrimination, police brutality, and unequal economic opportunities must be corrected and not allowed to perpetuate any longer.
We are experiencing a progressive, systematic decay of our democracy. The incapability of our elected representatives and other government officials to remedy this condition dictates the need for voter to oust them from office. This includes President Donald Trump and his enablers in Congress, Senator Mitch McConnell, R-KY, and Senator Lindsey Graham R-SC. All others who also stand in the way of progress must be replaced with competent people.
A point of clarification: The USA is founded upon the principles of a REPUBLIC, and not a democracy. ...We pledge allegiance to the Republic for which it stands...
Yes...technically correct, but the US is truly a representative democracy. And the point of the letter is to oust the sycophant representatives who have enabled the pathological liar who sits behind that glorious, resolute desk on Pennsylvania avenue.
Exactly what do you suggest we do about "Racial discrimination, police brutality, and unequal economic opportunities"? Vote for Biden and the Democrats? What have they ever done to fix those so-called problems?
Insert insults below.
