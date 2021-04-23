Thiessen’s rant misinformed
Thursday’s rant by Marc Thiessen is misinformed. Even though the J&J vaccine is paused, there is no evidence that there is a lack of vaccine supply. The fact is there is a lack of people getting the vaccine. The vaccine hesitancy will cause more deaths then this temporary pause of J&J. If Thiessen wants to rant about something, he should encourage the white conservative men that are refusing to get the vaccine.
Lonnie Weyant
Lake Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.