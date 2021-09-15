As we close in on election time, it’s time to think outside the box if we plan on maintaining the small town feel and culture that makes Frederick County the place we love and want to continue to bring our families to, and raise our children.
Theo Theologis is your Board of Supervisor candidate for the Stonewall District and is running on behalf of the citizens of Frederick County. He said it best himself when he announced that he was running, in that he wants to “protect the quality of life in the county while keeping taxes and cost of living as low as possible.”
Theo is adamant about budget transparency, as you and I — tax payers of Frederick County — have a right to know where our tax money is going. Why would they feel the need to hide that information from us? I’ve always thought, if someone feels the need to hide something, then it can’t be honest. Theo is about transparency! Theo wants to lower our taxes … his opponent, and current board of supervisor for the Stonewall District, has increased our taxes. Help Frederick County “maintain its culture and sense of community,” by voting Theo Theologis for Stonewall District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
Heather Lockridge
Frederick County
