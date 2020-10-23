President Trump has called into question the truthfulness of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and especially the head, Dr. Fauci — see the article on page A3 of The Winchester Star dated October 20, 2020. The large majority of physicians I know, and I am a family physician, believe the CDC is and always has been trustworthy when we turn to them for advice on how to practice medicine regarding infectious diseases. We have no reason to believe that Dr. Fauci has a political stake in his recommendations that we continue with social distancing and properly wearing face masks. President Trump called Fauci "a disaster" and called the media that continues to be concerned about COVID-19 "dumb bastards." In the scientific community we don't use terms like "disaster" or "dumb bastards" so I'm not sure what President Trump means.
President Trump says the people of the United States of America are "getting tired of the pandemic, aren't we?" That is true, and for those citizens who don't have elderly parents or grandparents, it is reasonable to disregard what the CDC says, if they don't care about other people's elderly parents or grandparents. It is unlikely that children, adolescents and mid-aged people will die from COVID-19 even if they get it, but they can spread it to others. Those who refuse to follow the CDC's recommendations, including President Trump, are putting the lives of many we really care about at risk, especially those older than 65 years old.
(5) comments
I have, in the past been a patient of Dr. White and his care and advice was good. He is in his 80's and still practicing. But I disagree with him on the CDC. The CDC has, like all of us been in a learning mode. It is not monolithic but made up of many people with many opinions, and yes, also political, and not well structured for an epidemic. Reason says that an epidemic will be caused by a disease we don't know how to control. So, it becomes necessary to rapidly gather data, try lots of different approaches and gather input from all frontline doctors. You do not have 2 years to do a double blind study. But the CDC is the road block to such activity. They rapidly did a study of HCQ and didn't bother to consult with doctors on the dosages they were using, or the method and timing of application. So their study used 10 times the approved dosage and only on patients in the last stages of the disease. These actions were both against the protocol front line doctors were using, and so they told the world that the drug didn't work. Our governor then put in restrictions to prevent it from being prescribed. How dumb is that? They first said don't wear masks. That was a deliberate action to preserve the medical grade masks for care givers. Once production was ramped up by emergency orders of the President, the CDC changed course and recommended masks. Note the pores in even Medical masks are5 times larger than the virus and people wearing masks are still coming down with the disease. There are many other successful treatments, mixtures of antivirus, antibiotic and immune system boosting medicines and supplements that front line doctors are successfully using. But there is little to no help from the CDC in sharing this information with doctors. Instead, on recommendations from the CDC we are causing social disease problems of depression and suicide, and delaying other forms of medical care. The CDC is narrowly focused on their plodding methods of verifying treatment over long periods of time while putting the breaks on rapid innovation. They have caused Irreputable damage to our country, and needs a complete overhaul. Our American medical industry is to be congratulated in being the only one in the world that could develop vaccines so rapidly. The rest of the world is depending on us for that vaccine. They, not the CDC, are the true heroes.
Thank you "Dr Sparky". Since you've ignored a lot of factual info in your little presentation, I'll stick with the old guy, who is probably ecstatic you found someone else.
I believe the doctors. I do not believe anything tRump says.
Thank you Dr. White
[thumbup]
