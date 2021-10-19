I have lived in Stonewall all my life and served many years on the Planning Commission and various committees from the 1980s into the early 2000s. Stonewall has always been a place of level-headed and intelligent folks. We always have larger turn-outs for planning studies, voting, and community events, than the other districts.
You just can’t move to Frederick County and expect to know the people or the processes. You need to start at the bottom by volunteering in the community, then work on various county committees, commissions and boards to learn and understand the commitments involved.
Districts have elected extremist candidates over the last few years who have turned the Board of Supervisors into a joke. I‘m dismayed they may become the majority of the board. Board meetings have become these three guys preaching from the soapboxes about their radical beliefs.
I hope Shawnee and Stonewall do not elect Ludwig and Theologis to join Graber, Dunn, and McCarthy. These three voted to cut the school funding by $50 million last April because they want to control our elected School Board. Thank God we still had four sensible board members to stop that.
Government can’t run with extremists from the left or the right. All you have to do is look at Congress. We need level-headed, common-sense, moderate citizens that work for the people, not for nut-job political interests and conspiracy theorists.
John Light
Frederick County
(1) comment
Excellent letter filled with zero facts and plenty of aspersions! Radical beliefs, eh? Unlike the current state admin that allows sexual assaults in public schools to go unreported. Nothing "radical" about that, right? Translation: Democratic silence on this disgusting law = approval according to their very own standards.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.