This is a response to answer Ruth Folger’s question in her July 1 letter to the editor, "How was commentary pro-life?"
I had made this statement in my June 30 Open Forum: “Do not be surprised when the world hands you a list of demands they say we ought to keep if a woman is not allowed to kill her child.” My example of that is as Christians have celebrated the overturn of Roe, people respond by saying we are now expected to adopt and foster as well as support government social programs.
They want to act as though Christians have sat around worthless not doing anything so they create a list of what they think we should do. Even you came to the thought of assuming that means I don’t believe in helping and supporting women who find themselves in a crisis/unplanned pregnancy.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Those who know me, know full well that years have been spent supporting our local crisis pregnancy center AbbaCare. There is no need for me to list out what I have done or will keep doing because the Lord knows the motivations of my heart and the work is for His glory, not mine.
I hope this answers your question and if you did not know about AbbaCare’s ministry in our community, that is what I recommend we all support and help in any way we can. You’ll find that local churches and Christians have long been doing the work of helping and supporting women and will continue that work until Christ returns.
Sarah Skeith
Middletown
